1,963 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,021,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,339,000 after buying an additional 665,653 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,134,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 694,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after acquiring an additional 586,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

IAU stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

