254,567 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 254,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,214,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Eversource Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,093,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 730.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,537,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,642,000 after buying an additional 2,231,585 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,929,000 after buying an additional 1,524,341 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,539,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,389,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -1,059.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

