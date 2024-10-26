4,764 Shares in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Acquired by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,519,000. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,967,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth $843,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

NYSE:SW opened at $45.83 on Friday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

