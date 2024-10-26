73,357 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 73,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,250,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 498.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,825,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $696,441,036.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total value of $10,361,568.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,825,838 shares of the company's stock, valued at $740,108,361.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,256 shares of company stock valued at $17,641,954 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

AutoNation Price Performance

AN opened at $155.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.81 and a 1 year high of $197.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.70.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.29 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

