900 Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TKO Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,899,000 after buying an additional 79,166 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in TKO Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,004,000 after buying an additional 557,444 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in TKO Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 3,065,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,065,000 after buying an additional 90,868 shares during the last quarter. XN LP grew its stake in TKO Group by 100.9% during the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,381,000 after buying an additional 996,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in TKO Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,800,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,467,000 after buying an additional 155,940 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Trading Up 0.1 %

TKO opened at $115.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of -119.93 and a beta of 1.04. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $130.95.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.21.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

