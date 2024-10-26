93,705 Shares in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,610,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4,182.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 685 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total value of $126,416.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,173.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $450,596.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,018,362.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 685 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total transaction of $126,416.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,173.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $729,487. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGM

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 1.2 %

AGM opened at $183.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.76 and its 200-day moving average is $185.50. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $142.92 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $406.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.77 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.