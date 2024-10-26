abrdn (LON:ABDN) Trading Down 6.6% – Time to Sell?

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 152.65 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 153.05 ($1.99). 1,375,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,794,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.95 ($2.13).

abrdn Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 225.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 155.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 153.88. The firm has a market cap of £2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 829.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25.

abrdn Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,823.53%.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

