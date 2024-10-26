agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 89118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.03.

agilon health Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.54.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven Sell acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,102.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 84.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263,296 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in agilon health by 3,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 1,316,990 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,582,000 after buying an additional 371,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $1,849,000.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Further Reading

