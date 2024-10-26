Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Agree Realty Price Performance

NYSE ADC opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.60. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $77.47.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.61). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $154.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $4,285,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 39.1% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 258,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 72,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 30.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 831,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,487,000 after acquiring an additional 193,128 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

