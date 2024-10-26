Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $14.50 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,953 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $14,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $334,403,000 after purchasing an additional 714,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $132,851,000 after acquiring an additional 135,973 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $133,800,000 after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 88.8% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 753,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,903,000 after purchasing an additional 354,389 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 414.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,512,000 after purchasing an additional 552,831 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $158.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.75 and its 200 day moving average is $130.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $164.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $1,502,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,319,536.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Wedbush upped their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.54.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

