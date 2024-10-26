Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,837,000 after purchasing an additional 201,784 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,482 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,886,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,111,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,829,070. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,829,070. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,460. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

ALNY stock opened at $284.86 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.86.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

