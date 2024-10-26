Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $205.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.04% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOOGL. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.76.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $165.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $3,741,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.