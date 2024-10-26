Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Up 198.9% in October

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,900 shares, a growth of 198.9% from the September 30th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.5 days.

Alsea Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ALSSF stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Alsea has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

