Altus Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 985.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.1% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $173.00 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $81.83 and a one year high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

