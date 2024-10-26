Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Selkirk Management LLC

Selkirk Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 22.9% of Selkirk Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Selkirk Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 38,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.8% during the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 6,383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $306,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $187.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

