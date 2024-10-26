Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Amedisys by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 88.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 14.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth $275,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $97.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day moving average of $95.52. Amedisys has a one year low of $89.55 and a one year high of $98.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $591.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.34 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 12.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

