American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires 30 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $398.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

