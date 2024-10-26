Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $7.92 Billion Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,973,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329,150 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,917,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,370,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $187.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.29 and a 200-day moving average of $183.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.78.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

