Analysts Offer Predictions for Kodiak Sciences Q3 Earnings

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.13). The consensus estimate for Kodiak Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.52) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.82) EPS.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,965,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 242,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 127,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

