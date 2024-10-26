Analyzing Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) & Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Free Report) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Polymetal International and Avino Silver & Gold Mines”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polymetal International $2.80 billion N/A -$288.00 million N/A N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines $52.03 million 3.73 $540,000.00 N/A N/A

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Polymetal International.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polymetal International 0 0 0 0 N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Polymetal International and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $1.77, indicating a potential upside of 22.69%. Given Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avino Silver & Gold Mines is more favorable than Polymetal International.

Profitability

This table compares Polymetal International and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polymetal International N/A N/A N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines 3.07% 9.26% 7.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Polymetal International has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Polymetal International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Kyzyl property located in the East Kazakhstan Region, Kazakhstan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

