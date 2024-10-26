Analyzing EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) and Zerify (OTCMKTS:SFOR)

Zerify (OTCMKTS:SFOR – Get Free Report) and EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zerify and EverCommerce”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zerify N/A N/A N/A $3.64 N/A EverCommerce $691.69 million 2.79 -$45.62 million ($0.21) -49.62

Zerify has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EverCommerce. EverCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zerify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.5% of Zerify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of EverCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Zerify shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of EverCommerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zerify and EverCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zerify N/A N/A N/A EverCommerce -6.31% -5.33% -2.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zerify and EverCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zerify 0 0 0 0 N/A EverCommerce 1 2 8 0 2.64

EverCommerce has a consensus price target of $11.45, indicating a potential upside of 9.93%.

Summary

Zerify beats EverCommerce on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zerify

Zerify, Inc. provides software development and services worldwide. The company develops and licenses various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, as well as to protect network owners and users from cyber security attacks and data breaches. It offers ProtectID, an authentication platform to authenticate computer network users by various methods, including traditional passwords combined with a telephone, iPhone, Droid, Blackberry, PDA, multiple computer secure sessions, biometric identification, and encrypted devices, as well as through a push authentication method; and GuardedID that prevents the use of spyware/malware to collect user information. The company's products also comprise MobileTrust, an iPhone/iPad and Android device password vault that includes a password generator, as well as provides for mobile multi-factor one time password authentication; GuardedID mobile software development kit; SafeVchat video conferencing product; and PrivacyLok, which offers protective mechanisms. In addition, it provides software and hardware that are contractually licensed from other vendors, as well as additional authentication and telecommunication software devices. The company markets its products to financial service firms; healthcare related, legal services, virtual private network, technology service, and e-commerce companies; automotive; government agencies; multi-level marketing groups; and retail distributors, as well as the enterprise market. It sells its products directly to consumers through internet, distributors, resellers, third party agents, affiliates, and original equipment manufacturer agreements. The company was formerly known as StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Zerify, Inc. in June 2022. Zerify, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation. It also provides EverPro suite of solutions in home services; EverHealth suite of solutions within health services; and EverWell suite of solutions in fitness and wellness services. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as implementation, configuration, installation, or training services. It serves home service professionals, including home improvement contractors and home maintenance technicians; physician practices and therapists in the health services industry; and personal trainers and salon owners in the fitness and wellness sectors. The company was formerly known as PaySimple Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to EverCommerce Inc. in December 2020. EverCommerce Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

