Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Position Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 149.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 24.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AM. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,791.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AM opened at $15.01 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

