Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) Short Interest Up 1,450.0% in October

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 1,450.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Aoxing Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Aoxing Pharmaceutical stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Aoxing Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
About Aoxing Pharmaceutical
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aoxing Pharmaceutical
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- What is a Dividend King?
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Aoxing Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aoxing Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.