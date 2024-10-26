apricus wealth LLC Acquires 480 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

apricus wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.6% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $119.50 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.51. The company has a market capitalization of $471.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

