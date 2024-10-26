Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 142.0% from the September 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGLN opened at $20.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

