Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 142.0% from the September 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACGLN opened at $20.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21.
About Arch Capital Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arch Capital Group
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.