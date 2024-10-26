Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. apricus wealth LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 366,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,886,000 after acquiring an additional 151,897 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.63. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.