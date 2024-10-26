Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 2,811 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.6% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $56,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.00.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

HD stock opened at $398.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

