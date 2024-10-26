Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Trading 5.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.39 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03). Approximately 2,562,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,566,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.23 ($0.03).
Ariana Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £50.33 million, a P/E ratio of 335.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.35.
About Ariana Resources
Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, uranium, zinc, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ariana Resources
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.