Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $147,887.04 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 373 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.48, for a total transaction of $147,887.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,084.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kelly Bodnar Battles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 372 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.74, for a total value of $132,707.28.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $394.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.30 and a 200-day moving average of $334.19. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $422.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $3,238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,084,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

