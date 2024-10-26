Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the September 30th total of 790,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,645,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AITX opened at $0.00 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Get Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions alerts:

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.