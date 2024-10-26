Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on ASHTY. Barclays raised Ashtead Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Ashtead Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group Price Performance
Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.03. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ashtead Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.