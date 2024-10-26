ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the September 30th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $15.67 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.1297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.19%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

