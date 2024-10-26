Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,398 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of United Therapeutics worth $22,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTHR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,782 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total transaction of $2,855,916.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,277.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,782 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total transaction of $2,855,916.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,277.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total value of $8,084,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,350.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,812 shares of company stock worth $35,251,926 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $348.65 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $377.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.26.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.33.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

