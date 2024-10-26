Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $28.25 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,535 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $28,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 19.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 3.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Price Performance
NYSE:HUBS opened at $565.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,047.71, a PEG ratio of 7,068.33 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.98. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $755,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,711,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,089. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.33.
HubSpot Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
