Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 264,861 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,050,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 264,861 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $22,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,366,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,897,000 after buying an additional 152,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,018,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,559,000 after acquiring an additional 254,880 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,862,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,413,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,756,000 after purchasing an additional 680,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,124,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,364,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $3,557,154.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,171,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,488,571.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:HLX opened at $9.36 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 2.41.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $342.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

