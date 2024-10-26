Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 32,502 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 32,502 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of F5 worth $27,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in F5 by 9,100.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $316,477.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,436,087.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total value of $283,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,262.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $316,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,436,087.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,357. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 stock opened at $216.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.48. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.02 and a 1-year high of $224.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.56.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

