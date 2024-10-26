Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Acquires 1,400 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.9% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $119.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

