Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASTVF opened at $9.12 on Friday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44.

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

