Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS ASTVF opened at $9.12 on Friday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44.
About Austevoll Seafood ASA
