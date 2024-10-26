B. Riley Issues Negative Estimate for Fiserv Earnings

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.74 per share.

FI has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.38.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $199.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $204.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.37. The company has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 431.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,890 shares of company stock valued at $40,934,217. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

