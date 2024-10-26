Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 458 ($5.95) and last traded at GBX 454.06 ($5.90), with a volume of 266679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 449 ($5.83).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.17) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Balfour Beatty Trading Down 0.2 %

Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,063.83, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 426.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 396.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,857.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Philip Harrison sold 360,000 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.31), for a total transaction of £1,472,400 ($1,911,711.24). In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Philip Harrison sold 360,000 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.31), for a total value of £1,472,400 ($1,911,711.24). Also, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 17,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.48) per share, with a total value of £74,584.28 ($96,837.55). 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

