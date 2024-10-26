BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Sells $617,286.21 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director David E. Rainbolt sold 5,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $617,286.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,003,361.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BancFirst Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $107.26 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $79.99 and a 52-week high of $115.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 33.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 557.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 56.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the second quarter valued at $77,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

