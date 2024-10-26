Barclays Lowers Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $190.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $214.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $197.79 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.53 and its 200 day moving average is $190.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 100,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 50,019 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

