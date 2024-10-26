Barclays Raises Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $76.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brinker International from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Brinker International from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

NYSE EAT opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $96.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.07.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 274.62% and a net margin of 3.52%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Brinker International by 32,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

