Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a growth of 1,427.3% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.7 %
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
