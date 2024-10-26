Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a growth of 1,427.3% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.7 %

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.