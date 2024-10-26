Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Shares Up 15.4% – Should You Buy?

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report) was up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 1,044,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 17,869,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Blue Star Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £636,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

About Blue Star Capital

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

