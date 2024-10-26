Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 10,397 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 7.0% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $148,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 51.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.2% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $471.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

