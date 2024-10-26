Bogart Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.00.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $398.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $389.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

