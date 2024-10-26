Bogart Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CAVA Group by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CAVA Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA opened at $136.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.12 and a beta of 3.33. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $140.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,600 shares in the company, valued at $36,762,264. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,264. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,994 shares of company stock worth $38,310,084. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.