Bogart Wealth LLC Has $28,000 Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 1,951.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 79.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.98.

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.