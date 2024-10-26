Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.